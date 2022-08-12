Want to fly to Eau Claire for Christmas?

Sun Country Airlines this week began advertising roundtrips between Eau Claire and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for under $25.

The 95-mile trip will take 45 minutes.

A roundtrip departing December 23 from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Eau Claire with a return on December 26 came to $23.70.

The Twin Cities-based carrier announced last month it was selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide essential air service for Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, beginning in December.

The airport asked Sun Country to step in when SkyWest Airlines/United Express filed a notice several months ago that it would terminate essential air service at Chippewa Valley.

Sun Country will provide Eau Claire with four round-trips per week including two to Minneapolis-St. Paul and two to Las Vegas, Orlando or Fort Myers, based on seasonal demand. Sun Country will fly 737s on the Eau Claire routes, in contrast to regional carriers that use smaller jets on essential air service destinations.

The U.S. Department of Transportation subsidizes essential air service to more than 100 smaller cities that commercial airlines wouldn't normally serve. For Eau Claire, the DOT waived the minimum frequency requirement for the essential air service, which requires a minimum of two daily flights, six days a week.

Airlines have been cutting back regional routes because of workforce shortages and because the routes are more costly to fly, especially with business travelers not fully back, experts say.

Sun Country, which focuses on leisure travelers as well as charter and cargo business, sees opportunity for more essential air service, a spokeswoman said.

"We appreciate the enthusiasm of and partnership with the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to connect the Chippewa Valley with Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the 78 destinations we serve as well as to provide service to Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Myers," Grant Whitney, Sun Country's chief revenue officer, said in a statement last month.