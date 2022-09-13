Familiar names dominated the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, with "Ted Lasso" being named best comedy and "Succession" taking home the trophy for best drama, the second time those series have ruled the roost.

But voters left room for some newcomers, including a few who made history.

"Squid Game," the only non-English series to ever be nominated for best drama, didn't win in that category, but cast member Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian to win for lead actor, beating out big names like Brian Cox, Bob Odenkirk and Jason Bateman. He gave part of his acceptance speech in Korean.

The show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk captured an Emmy for best writing, making him the first Asian-based artist to achieve that feat.

Sheryl Lee Ralph became only the second Black woman to win for supporting actress in a comedy, joining "227" star Jackee Harry, who was honored back in 1987.

The "Abbott Elementary" scene stealer marked the moment by belting out the opening lines of Dianne Reeves' "Endangered Species," followed by one of the most emotional acceptance speeches in recent memory.

"To everyone who has ever had a dream and thought your dream wouldn't, couldn't come true," she said, " I am hear to tell you, this is what believing looks like."

Ralph's boss Quinta Brunson, the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the same year for a comedy series, took home a writing award.

"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" won for best competition program, beating out former champs "The Amazing Race," "Top Chef," The Voice" and "RuPaul's Drag Race." The former Minnesotan gave a shout out to the reality show's contestants and others who don't fit show-biz stereotypes.

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," she said. "Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me."

Jerrod Carmichael joined Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle as the only Black comics to win for best writing for a variety special. He accepted the honor in a fur coat that exposed his bare chest.

"I'm going to go home," he said, after acknowledging that his HBO special gave him a high-profile platform to come out as gay. "It's not like I'm a sore winner. I just can't top this right now."

Veterans who been overlooked in the past also got their chance in the spotlight. Michael Keaton took home his first Emmy for his leading role in "Dopesick."

Mike White, who is best known for his work in independent film, celebrated his first trip to the Emmys, with three wins for his creation, "The White Lotus," which was named best limited or anthology series.

"Lotus" also netted a win for Jennifer Coolidge, who was named best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series. When the escalating exit music made it impossible for her to finish her speech, she broke into a dance.

Others acted like they had been to the podium before — because they had. John Oliver ("Last Week Tonight"), Julia Garner ("Ozark"), writer Jesse Armstrong ("Succession") and Lorne Michaels ("Saturday Night Live") added to their already crowded mantels. "Euphoria" star Zendaya and "Lasso" co-stars Jason Sudekis and Brett Goldstein all won for the second time.

"Hacks" star Jean Smart, who now has five Emmys, thanked her fellow best actress/comedy nominee Rachel Brosnahan for sending her a bunch of "five-pound cookies."

"I now realize that she was hoping I wouldn't be able to fit into a single dress in Hollywood," Smart said.

Big-time movie stars were largely absent from this year's competition. The closest thing to a Hollywood moment was when Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried won for her role in "The Dropout." She looked as surprised as a Midwesterner who was just discovered at a soda fountain.

Host Kenan Thompson opened the three-hour broadcast in the middle of the densely packed crowd in LA's Microsoft Theater, thumbing his nose at social distancing rules enforced at last year's ceremonies. What followed was an old-fashioned, dull-edged party with bloated dance numbers, elaborate sets and presenters forced to spit out corny jokes.

Political jokes were kept to a minimum. The show's brightest comedy spots came when Thompson recruited "SNL" pals like Sudekis and Bowen Yang to join in the high jinks. Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers should have won the award for best presenting, engaging in a mock battle of egos. Molly Shannon and Vanessa Bayer, also veterans of the late-night series, were great as well.

Turning the Emmys into a pumped-up version of "SNL" isn't the most daring idea, but it's got to be better than a choreographed salute to "The Brady Bunch."

Producers should also consider scrapping some of the taped montages and give winners more than 45 seconds to give thanks. Although that decision may kill the chances of seeing Coolidge dance again.