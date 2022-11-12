NIMBY — the "not in my backyard" faction wary of new development — had a bad election night in the Twin Cities.

In the north metro suburbs of Arden Hills and North Oaks, voters ousted leaders whose efforts to stall development have resulted in legal battles — paving the way for hundreds of units of housing on land that's long sat empty.

Though many of Tuesday's winners are quick to point out that no single issue propelled them into office, they acknowledge that views around suburban development are evolving. It's a growing national trend, housing advocates say, as the housing shortage drags on and voters' patience for government stalemate wears thin.

"There is a greater social consciousness and a greater sense we are really in this together and we must work together to improve the lives of everyone," said Tom Fabel, newly elected to the Arden Hills City Council. "It's very exciting."

Housing shortage hits home

The housing shortage has become personal for families at all income levels, said Cathy Capone Bennett, executive director of the Twin Cities Housing Alliance. The Twin Cities ranks 13th nationally for the underproduction of housing, according to a new study. from the national housing advocacy group Up For Growth.

"New development is needed to meet the needs across the entire housing ecosystem," Capone Bennett said. "People are feeling it in their families. They feel it when their 29- and 30-year-old kids still live with them and they can't afford rent or a house."

Young people who can afford houses in the suburbs are eager to bring urban amenities with them, including restaurants, shopping and walkability.

While election results provide a tangible metric, the pro-development movement in the suburbs has quietly taken root across much of the Twin Cities during the last decade, Capone Bennett said, pointing to building booms in cities including Hopkins, Edina and Woodbury.

On Tuesday, voters in New Brighton and Maplewood — where development-friendly leaders are already in office — rejected challengers who questioned redevelopment and transit expansion.

What's happening in the Twin Cities is part of a bigger movement that housing activists like Oakland-based Sonja Trauss call YIMBY, or "yes, in my backyard."

Trauss is executive director of YIMBY Law, a partner of YIMBY Action, which has 43 chapters in 17 states. The roots of YIMBY Action date to 2014, when Trauss and other activists noticed that even though the Bay Area was facing a housing shortage, people opposed to development were the only ones showing up when proposals came before local leaders.

Now, Trauss said YIMBY supporters testify in support of new housing at government meetings. They also endorse candidates.

"It helps show electeds all through the year — not just at election time — that it's worth supporting housing and there are really highly engaged community members paying attention," Trauss said.

Wins for Twin Cities development

Tuesday's election results could mean that long-awaited developments in Twin Cities suburbs are nearing reality.

North Oaks voters unseated Mayor Kara Ries, who fought buildout so aggressively that the city's founding family and master developer, heirs of James J. Hill, sued.

Voters replaced Ries with longtime resident and real estate agent Krista Wolter, who campaigned on promises of civility and being a steady hand at the helm as the city is built out by the North Oaks Co.

"I am about working thoroughly and diligently with the North Oaks Company for a successful exit strategy as they wrap up development," Wolter said. "All that we have currently in this great city from a development standpoint is because of the Hill Family and the North Oaks Company — our trails, lakes, golf course, 900 acres of conservation land, open spaces and large lots."

Ries did not return a request for comment.

In Arden Hills, where development of the 427-acre former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant (TCAAP) promises to bring hundreds of new jobs and homes, voters ousted three City Council members in favor of challengers who campaigned on pushing the stalled project through.

Mayor David Grant survived but is now in the minority in efforts to cap the number of housing units at 1,460 — the sticking point between the city and Ramsey County, which owns the land.

Fabel, Tena Monson and Emily Rousseau will join the council in January. They ran as a slate under the banner "Advance Arden Hills," along with mayoral challenger Gregg Larson, who lost.

A resident of Arden Hills for nearly 40 years, Fabel said he came out of retirement to run for office because he believes the city should do its part to alleviate the region's housing shortage.

"Frankly, I was embarrassed by our city's failure to step up and do the right things," he said.

Fabel said voters made it clear Tuesday that they want the proposed TCAAP development, called Rice Creek Commons, completed.

Monson said residents are simply fed up.

"TCAAP has been going on for so long. There is fatigue," she said. "Something just needs to happen. How long can we not do something?"

Grant vehemently disputes that he and outgoing council members have been anti-development, saying they were protecting the interests of residents and city coffers while still trying to move the project forward. He blamed Ramsey County for stalling development by trying to increase the number of agreed-upon homes and rejecting a fresh deal between Arden Hills and developer Alatus last spring.

Grant said his reelection proves many in the community are concerned about the county's efforts to add density, but that he will keep working to get the project done.

"I am willing to work with the council that was elected," Grant said. "Like any mayor, I am going to work to get the best out of everybody."

County leaders say they're optimistic that fresh city leadership will thaw relations and move the project forward.

"I am excited that these election results may signify an opportunity to move forward with the development of the Rice Creek Commons site with a [council] that shares our values around the needs for affordable housing at a density that can help us meet the needs of our Ramsey County community," said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo.

Commissioner Nicole Frethem, who represents northern suburbs including Arden Hills, said alleviating the housing shortage is critical to addressing other pressing issues.

"For those of us who care about reducing violence and crime, ensuring children have a stable start in life and driving economic investments and job growth," she said, "the most important structural investment we can make in our communities is expanding the options for housing at all income levels."