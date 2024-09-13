The top 10 pop, rock and country concerts in the Twin Cities this fall
Our critics’ picks include veteran acts such as Charles Lloyd and Usher and newcomers such as Sabrina Carpenter and Inhaler.
We’re still trying to figure out why, after returning from an injured-vocals hiatus and issuing one of this year’s best albums, the Kentucky countryman wound up being booked in one of the Twin Cities’ worst venues for concerts. The new record under the pseudonym Johnny Blue Skies is such an intoxicating blend of dramatic heartache and twang-eased self-discovery, though, it’ll be hard to pass up the chance to see his tour; although the outdoor gig on the other side of the state does make a nice alternative. (8 p.m. Sept. 25, Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul, resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com; also Sept. 24, Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead, resale only.)
Cody Johnson
Having self-released six albums on his CoJo label, the country twanger became so big in his native Texas that he landed a deal with Warner Bros. Nashville in 2019. The George Strait-influenced traditionalist’s national career soon took off, with 2021′s “‘Til You Can’t” grabbing awards for best song at the Grammys and CMAs. And now he’s headlining his first arena tour. (7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $50 and up, ticketmaster.com)
Sabrina Carpenter
A middle-slot entry in the KDWB Jingle Balls just a half-decade ago, the former “Girl Meets World” Disney TV star crossed over to major pop music stardom this year at age 25 with her ultra-catchy singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” from her sixth album. She seems ready for the big break and is touring with a dazzling stage production. Afropop-tinged New York singer Amaarae opens. (7 p.m. Oct. 14, Target Center, resale tickets only, axs.com)
Mickey Guyton
It’s hard for a woman in country music, let alone a woman of color. Finding little love on country radio, Guyton has entered the conversation with high-profile TV appearances, performing on the Grammys, CMAs, Super Bowl (national anthem) and this year’s Democratic National Convention. Country fans need to hear her songs, including “Black Like Me” and “Better Than You Left Me,” on her first nationwide tour, which will support her sophomore album, “House on Fire,” which drops on Sept. 27. (8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, First Avenue, Mpls., $20-$25, axs.com)
The The
A cultishly loved British gloom-pop songwriter from the late ’80s alternative-rock boom, Matt Johnson is bringing his band to Minnesota for the first time this century touting their first album in 25 years, “Ensoulment.” Now 63, Johnson’s contempt for the music biz and battles with grief are making for a dramatic comeback. (Oct. 26, Palace Theatre, St. Paul, $50-$100, axs.com)
Charles Lloyd
At 87, he pulled off a rare feat in jazz this year: DownBeat’s Critics Poll named him jazz artist of the year (for the second consecutive year), top tenor saxophonist, jazz album of the year (“The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow”) and a new member of DownBeat Hall of Fame. Lloyd first captured DownBeat’s artist of the year back in 1967. An ever-curious seeker and adventurer, he plays in four different combos these days. He’s bringing his quartet, which includes pianist Aaron Parks, bassist Larry Grenadier and drummer Eric Harland. (7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Ordway, St. Paul, $50-$89, Ordway.org)
Inhaler
After initially gaining attention as the band fronted by Bono’s son Elijah Hewson, the Dublin rockers are now being embraced by TikTok users and other young fans who don’t know U2 from the B-52′s. Last year’s album, “Cuts & Bruises,” boasted Killers-like bravado and anthemic songwriting that suits the American heartland, which they’re hitting on tour this fall after a summer of big European gigs. (6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, the Fillmore, Mpls., all ages, $41-$98, ticketmaster.com)
Usher
After his triumphant Las Vegas residency and exciting Super Bowl halftime show this year, the dazzling R&B veteran hit the road with his Past Present Future Tour. Of course, there’s going to be some dynamic dancing, bangin’ beats and sexy vocals. Add in some high-tech production on Usher’s first tour in eight years. In this career retrospective, he touches on a generous three-dozen songs, including some from this year’s “Coming Home.” (8 p.m. Nov. 2-3, Target Center, Mpls., $98 and up, ticketmaster.com)
Billie Eilish
After the huge success of last year’s Grammy- and Oscar-winning “Barbie” soundtrack ballad “What Was I Made For?,” the Los Angeles wiz kid went back to making quirky and dark bedroom pop for her third album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” The single “Birds of a Feather” was slow to catch on but made for a great performance at the Olympics. We expect similar madcap energy from the “Bad Guy” and “Ocean Eyes” hitmaker as she settles in for two nights. (7 p.m. Nov. 10 & 11, Xcel Energy Center, $99-$400, ticketmaster.com)
Cyndi Lauper
The longtime LGBTQ activist and feminist icon just wants to have fun one more time. After being celebrated in the summer documentary “Let the Canary Sing,” the kooky, colorful and important pop singer is undertaking a farewell tour with “True Colors,” “Time After Time” and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Minneapolis is the penultimate concert on the 23-city swan song for the Grammy, Tony and Emmy winner. (8 p.m. Dec. 4, Target Center, Mpls., $34 and up, ticketmaster.com)
