The top 10 pop, rock and country concerts in the Twin Cities this fall

We’re still trying to figure out why, after returning from an injured-vocals hiatus and issuing one of this year’s best albums, the Kentucky countryman wound up being booked in one of the Twin Cities’ worst venues for concerts. The new record under the pseudonym Johnny Blue Skies is such an intoxicating blend of dramatic heartache and twang-eased self-discovery, though, it’ll be hard to pass up the chance to see his tour; although the outdoor gig on the other side of the state does make a nice alternative. (8 p.m. Sept. 25, Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul, resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com; also Sept. 24, Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead, resale only.)