Sturdevant: How a good No. 2 prepares to be No. 1

The parallel breaks in 1990. Unlike President Joe Biden this year, Perpich did not decide in 1990 to abandon his re-election bid (though he should have). Perpich did not position Johnson to succeed him (though he had once indicated to her that he would do just that). Perpich treated Johnson as a close adviser and governor-in-training during their first term together, but he pulled away from her during their second — to his detriment, I’d say.