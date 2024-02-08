A University of Minnesota student is suing the school alleging that a residence adviser failed to properly respond to her call for help after she fell in her school apartment and nearly died from sepsis as she was recovering from knee surgery.

Eve Lizotte's parents were concerned last spring after not hearing from her and called law enforcement, according to the lawsuit filed recently in Hennepin County District Court. First responders found Lizotte unresponsive on the bathroom floor in her Radius Apartment, a University-owned complex near Dinkytown. Lizotte was lying in a pool of blood with a fever of 106, according to the suit.

Lizotte's attorney, Lori Peterson, said she was frustrated by the "lack of care for Eve" that night, resulting in Eve ending up in a 10-day coma. She said Lizotte called the adviser and not 911 because she was sick and unable to think straight. The suit alleges that the University says its residence halls and apartments offer "24/7 staff support" and students are told to alert their community adviser if medical attention is required.

The University declined to comment on pending litigation. An attorney for Radius also declined comment, but a response filed in court denies allegations and asks for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

According to the lawsuit: On April 23, Lizotte had an infection from major knee surgery and called the community adviser on duty at her apartment at 2:30 a.m. because she had fallen, could not get up and needed water. The adviser later claimed that she had knocked on Lizotte's door, heard no response and left. Lizotte lay there for 16 hours until law enforcement arrived.

Lizotte, a senior communications major who lived alone, said in written statements to the Star Tribune that she is now a year behind in school and struggled to focus after the incident affected her physical and mental health. She said her whole life has changed.

"I don't want this to ever happen to someone else," she wrote.

Lizotte is suing for unspecified damages for pain and suffering as well as reimbursement for medical expenses, other losses and punitive damages.

Star Tribune staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this story.

Madison Roth is a University of Minnesota student reporter on assignment for the Star Tribune.