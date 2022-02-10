The teenager seriously wounded during a deadly shooting last week outside his Richfield school is being identified by those close to him.

Elijah Tellez is the 17-year-old who attends South Education Center and was hit by gunfire on Feb. 1 during a dispute among several students, mentor James Austin said Thursday.

Tellez was shot in the chest on Feb. 1 and taken to HCMC by ambulance in critical condition. Police this week said his condition has been upgraded to serious.

Sophomore Jahmari Rice, 15, of Richfield, did not survive his wounds, and a 19-year-old student whose identity remains undisclosed also was hurt during the incident but not by gunfire.

Two other students, Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, and Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, both of Minneapolis, each were charged in Hennepin County District Court and remain jailed on one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Both are due back in court in early March.

Austin said Thursday he is a one-on-one mentor to Tellez through the nonprofit Bloomington Treehouse teen outreach program. Austin has started a GoFundMe page on behalf of Tellez's family as the teenager continues to recover from his wounds.

"We're looking for help to alleviate some of the financial pressure of the now surmounting medical bills so they can focus on the health and healing of their loved one," Austin and others explain on the web page. "All funds raised will go to the medical expenses, recovery and meals to support the family."

On Wednesday, Rice was mourned by his family, fellow teens and others during services at Hope Presbyterian Church in Richfield.

David Lenz, lead pastor at Hope Church, said Rice spent a lot of time there with the Young Life chapter.

"This is where he played basketball. It's where his friends are," Lenz said.

Hope Church provided about 650 chairs for Wednesday's gathering, Lenz said. Most of the mourners first visited Rice's ivory coffin, topped with red roses.

Friends and family said the turnout was a testament to Rice's impact on the Richfield community.

Star Tribune staff writer Eder Campuzano contributed to this report.