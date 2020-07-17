As nightfall brought slight cooling after a hot, steamy Friday, severe weather moved across the northwestern and western parts of the state toward central Minnesota and the Twin Cities, and storms packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail hit overnight in the metro area.

All evening, severe thunderstorm warnings and watches and some tornado warnings popped up across central, western and northern Minnesota. Storms smacked places including Itasca, Cass and Marshall counties with winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour. Outbuildings, power lines and trees were toppled.

Western North and South Dakota were also under warnings and watches.

Saturday will be dangerously hot in the metro, with a high of 94 and heat index values as high as 110, the National Weather Service said. An excessive heat warning was issued.

Sunday should be calmer and cooler, with a high near 85 and less humidity.