Severe thunderstorms barreled across Minnesota Friday night, bringing high winds and sporadic tornadoes to parts of the state.

Winds gusted up to 64 miles per hour at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and possibly higher in other places, damaging trees, power lines and some buildings, said Jacob Beitlich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The storms swept from west to east across much of the state Friday afternoon and evening, he said. Some small hail was also reported.

About 125,000 Xcel Energy customers experienced power outages, the majority of them in the Twin Cities metro area, the company said. More than 100,000 of those had been restored as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

In the Twin Cities, storm damage was most severe in an area around Robbinsdale and Crystal, Beitlich said. There also were reports of tornadoes or damage near Waconia and Victoria, and in the Duluth area. Areas in southwestern Minnesota near Sioux Falls, S.D., were also hard-hit, Beitlich said. Other Minnesota cities reporting damage include Spicer, Mora, Hillman, Cushing, Brownton and Glencoe.

“Now we’ve got a beautiful Saturday,” Beitlich said. Forecasts call for a chance of storms in southern Minnesota Sunday and into next week, but “nothing too unusual, with no major storms forecast in the immediate future,” he said.