A line of strong thunderstorms arrived in the Twin Cities' southwestern and southern suburbs after dark Saturday, but the threat of severe storms was dissipating somewhat.

A portion of a severe thunderstorm watch area southwest of the metro area was downgraded to a "special weather statement" around 8 p.m. But the severe thunderstorm watch still remained in effect for the far west metro and a large swath of southern Minnesota, and heavy rain and gusty winds were still likely as the storm passed through, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Earlier, the NWS cautioned people with outdoor plans to be prepared to find shelter inside a sturdy building. At about 5 p.m., Minnesota State Fair officials paused all rides and halted free stage entertainment and Arts A'Fair performances due to lightning in the area.

About 8 p.m., storms approached the metro area from southwestern Minnesota. Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings popped up frequently in the area between Marshall and Mankato, and baseball-sized hail was reported in the area.

Earlier, an afternoon wave of storms produced large hail and punishing winds moving east across Minnesota north of the Twin Cities, and for a time, a tornado watch covered a large area.

"This will put a ding in your Prius. Doppler estimates of 2.3" diameter hail at Milaca," meteorologist Paul Douglas tweeted early Saturday afternoon. "Impressive meso-convective system will spark more large hail, straight-line winds and a few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out this afternoon."

As a severe thunderstorm moved east toward Mora around 12:45 p.m., the NWS cautioned on Twitter that it contained "lime-sized hail."

Parts of western Minnesota saw 70-mile-per-hour winds and baseball-sized hail about 11 a.m., the NWS said.

Staff writers Erica Pearson and Pamela Miller contributed to this report.