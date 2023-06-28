The Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis is closing during the July 4th holiday weekend.

Starting on Friday, the bridge will be blocked off from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until July 5, according to an announcement from Minneapolis Park Commissioner Elizabeth Shaffer. The bridge closure is intended to address safety concerns and prevent threats to general public safety in the parks and streets.

"Last year, large Fourth of July gatherings in riverfront parks and neighborhoods created unsafe, chaotic situations," Dawn Sommers, director of communications and marketing for the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board, said in a written statement. "This proactive measure will help park staff and public safety agencies better manage crowds and safety during a very busy time for riverfront parks and neighborhoods."

Sommers said the board is working to notify nearby residents so they can make alternate transportation plans.

The Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association released a letter addressed to City Council Member Michael Rainville and Commissioner Billy Menz expressing concerns over the bridge's closure. The letter noted that residents and visitors would be using the bridge to return from shows at the Guthrie Theatre, a Twins game at Target Field and from the Taste of Minnesota,

Vic Thorstenson, president of the Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association, said they have not gotten a response from the city or council members.

"We have 15,000 people that live here who depend on this bridge as their main route downtown," he said. "Our community's been very, very disappointed."