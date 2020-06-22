Stillwater point guard Alexis Pratt, who will be a senior this coming basketball season, announced on Twitter on Saturday that she has committed to Division I Nebraska Omaha.

Pratt was part of a Ponies team this season that reached the Class 4A semifinals.

Nebraska Omaha is a member of the Summit League.

Gophers news

• Gophers swimmer Lindsey Kozelsky, who holds the program record in the 100-yard breaststroke, was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America At-Large second team. The native of Albert Lea, Minn., earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2019 and graduated this past spring with her master’s degree in teaching.

• Senior third baseman Katelyn Kemmetmueller of the Gophers softball team passed her NCLEX exam, making her a registered nurse. She had already said she would come back for a fifth season for the Gophers in 2021 after the NCAA gave seniors in spring sports this year that option.

• Twenty-seven players on the Gophers baseball team are planning to play summer ball; 14 are on Northwoods League teams, including five on the St. Cloud Rox, and 10 on town ball teams.

Carleton honorees

The Carleton College ‘C’ Club Hall of Fame inducted seven new members Saturday during an online ceremony.

Those who were honored, followed by their sport and year of graduation: Kate Alexander, swimming, 2010; Anna Bandick, basketball and softball, 1990; Kristi Colbenson, basketball and track, 2005; Cassie Funke-Harris, cross-country and track, 2005; Mike Grossman, football, basketball and baseball, 1975; Leon Lunder, three-sport coach and an administrator; and Scott Wilhelmy, football and baseball, 1980.

Etc.

• Minnesota State Mankato hockey forward Marc Michaelis was named the team’s MVP. The senior from Mannheim, Germany, had 20 goals and 44 points for the WCHA regular-season champions.

• Garrett Worth, a senior forward on Duluth East’s Class 2A state runner-up in 2018, announced on Twitter he has committed to Long Island University, a first-year Division I team. He played in the USHL and the NAHL this past season.

• Brady Shoemaker, who played for the St. Paul Saints from 2017 to ’19, retired from baseball, the team announced. Shoemaker played 275 games for the Saints, tied for the fourth most, and hit .315 with 53 homers and 197 RBI.

• Brittany Gomez was named Bemidji State softball coach. She had been the interim coach since May 2019.