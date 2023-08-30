More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings to sign running back Gaskin, tackle Quessenberry; waive Reagor
The Vikings are adding two free agents for offensive depth and waiving Jalen Reagor. Another corresponding move is needed.
www.startribune.com
Steve Simon speaks to students about a voting registration law change
The Minnesota Secretary of State got the word out at an Albert Lea High School student assembly about a law change that allows 16 and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote.
Gophers
Kaliakmanis ready for bright lights, high hopes as Gophers quarterback
Entering Thursday's Gophers football season opener vs. Nebraska, Athan Kaliakmanis has embraced the leadership role that comes with being a starting college QB.
Politics
Minnesota's 16- and 17-year-olds can now pre-register to vote. Will they sign up?
The state and other groups are making a back-to-school push to promote the new law.
Twins
One strike from victory, Twins bullpen collapse lets Cleveland steal series
Jhoan Duran's wild pitch with two outs in the ninth allowed Cleveland to tie things up. Kody Funderburk had a chance to keep things close in the 10th. It didn't go well.