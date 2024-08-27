Critics’ picks: The 10 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

The master bassist’s website lists five different groups in which he is touring for the rest of the year. In a rescheduled gig from 2020 at the Dakota, he’s bringing Stanley Clarke N 4ever, which plugs into his deep jazz fusion legacy that dates back to Return to Forever, the 1970s electrifying ensemble led by Chick Corea. Over the years, the five-time Grammy winner has played in various jazz combos as well as such rock-informed bands as the New Barbarians (with Ron Wood and Keith Richards) and Animal Logic (with Stewart Copeland). Equally distinguished on electric and upright bass, Clarke is a prolific composer for films (“Boyz N the Hood,” “Romeo Must Die”) and television (“Woke”) and an adventurous live performer in any situation. (6:30 & 9 p.m. Thu. & Fri., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$60, dakotacooks.com)