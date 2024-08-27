Critics’ picks: The 10 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Stephen Sanchez
Sounding like the long-lost son of Roy Orbison and Patsy Cline, this 21-year-old has become a heartthrob with his retro-embracing pop originals. After scoring the hit single “Until I Found You,” the Elton John-endorsed newcomer delivered a knockout conceptual debut album in 2023, “Angel Face,” detailing the dramatic love triangle involving a nightclub singer, his gal and a mobster in the 1950s. Last year at First Avenue in Minneapolis, the Sacramento-reared smoothie had young women swooning to his early Elvis-like moves and charisma. Suave must be Stephen Sanchez’s middle name. (7 p.m. Sat., State Fair grandstand, $34-$68 with admission ticket, etix.com)
JON BREAM
TLC
It’s been 22 years since the death of third member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and a decade since her bandmates Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas opted to tour without her. They’ve been shown a lot of love since then, with fans lining up to crowdfund their 2017 self-titled album and cheering them on during tours with Nelly, Shaggy and other ‘90s hip-hop and R&B stars. You can bet that their Minnesota fans will be working hard on Labor Day weekend singing along to their timeless feminist anthems such as “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls” and “Creep.” (7 p.m. Sun., Treasure Island Casino Showroom, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Red Wing, $60-$74, ticketmaster.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Stanley Clarke
The master bassist’s website lists five different groups in which he is touring for the rest of the year. In a rescheduled gig from 2020 at the Dakota, he’s bringing Stanley Clarke N 4ever, which plugs into his deep jazz fusion legacy that dates back to Return to Forever, the 1970s electrifying ensemble led by Chick Corea. Over the years, the five-time Grammy winner has played in various jazz combos as well as such rock-informed bands as the New Barbarians (with Ron Wood and Keith Richards) and Animal Logic (with Stewart Copeland). Equally distinguished on electric and upright bass, Clarke is a prolific composer for films (“Boyz N the Hood,” “Romeo Must Die”) and television (“Woke”) and an adventurous live performer in any situation. (6:30 & 9 p.m. Thu. & Fri., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$60, dakotacooks.com)
JON BREAM
The Gaslight Anthem
After channeling their fellow Jersey boy Bruce Springsteen to great effect on their joyously rocking 2008 breakout album “‘59 Sound,” Brian Fallon and his crew actually got the Boss to sing with them on their latest album, “History Books.” It’s the band’s first new record in almost a decade, as Fallon went the solo route and then staged a reunion with his old group in 2022. They seem to have a new spark after always being a fiery band. Joyce Manor and Pinkshift open. (7 p.m. Fri., the Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $60, ticketmaster.com)
C.R.
Classical at the Fair
Rock, pop, country and world music surround you as you wander about the State Fair, but consider catching some classical fare, too. At 2 p.m. Thursday, meet Minnesota Opera’s new batch of resident artists as the young singers perform arias from this season’s slate of operas (MPR Stage, Judson and Nelson streets). On Friday, head over to Dan Patch Park (Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street) for the 1:30 p.m. debut of musicians from a new professional concert band, the Minnesota Winds, led by the Minnesota Orchestra’s principal trumpeter, Manny Laureano. (State Fair admission, $18-$16; mpr.org/statefair)
ROB HUBBARD
Festival at the Farm
New music ensemble Zeitgeist presents two weekends of fresh compositions amid the Wisconsin countryside about an hour southeast of the Twin Cities. At 7 p.m. Saturday, a Kyle Hutchins piece for eight percussionists is on the menu, while the following weekend features the premiere of a new piece written for Zeitgeist by the always imaginative Pamela Z. She’ll also perform some of her solo works for voice and electronics before Zeitgeist plays the watercolor-inspired music of Todd Harper. (7 p.m. Sept. 7, 4 p.m. Sept. 8). (Barringer Family Farms, N4815 810th St., Ellsworth, Wis., $5-$10, zeitgeistnewmusic.org)
R.H.
DANCE
‘Live at the Lake’
After performing “Southern Exposure” at Lake Harriet earlier this summer, the Minnesota Ballet Collective gears up for another outdoor performance at a series called “Live at the Lake” in Lakeville. The company, led by Isabella Rubietta, was created as a space for advanced ballet dancers to rehearse and perform, and has a dancer-led collective model as part of its vision. The dancers will showcase a mix of classical ballet works and contemporary pieces as part of the evening that includes live music and food trucks. (6 p.m. Wed., Casperson Park Outdoor Performance Stage, 19720 Juno Trail, Lakeville. Free. mnballetcollective.org)
SHEILA REGAN
ART
‘Aftershocks’
Artist JoAnn Verburg was living in Spoleto, Italy, in 2016, when three major earthquakes struck the region. Aftershocks went on for months, adding a sense of impending doom. In 2020, the murder of George Floyd and the global pandemic further unnerved her, making her wonder how she could make aesthetically pleasing art in a time of despair. These pictures could be her answer. Ends Jan. 12, 2025. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)
ALICIA ELER
‘Minnesota State Fair Reject Show’
A record 2,821 artworks were submitted to the Minnesota State Fair Art Show, and only 333 made the cut. Find some of the rejects at Douglas Flanders Gallery’s “Minnesota State Fair Reject Show.” Artists who didn’t make the cut but still want to exhibit their work brought their art in and are now getting some attention. All sales go to the artists, too. Ends Oct. 5. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 5025 France Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-920-3497 or flandersart.com)
A.E.
FAMILY
Minnesota Children’s Museum
The end is nigh for “Monsters on Summer Vacation,” a temporary exhibit at the Minnesota Children’s Museum. Friendly monsters took residence at the museum for the past few months for themed experiences on the fourth floor. There’s enough fun for children to run themselves ragged with an obstacle course, Monster Mash dance floor, sound machines, a monster-fied pretend town and make-a-monster activities. (Museum hours through Labor Day, $16-$19, 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul, mcm.org)
MELISSA WALKER
