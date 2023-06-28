The state's watchdog agency said Wednesday the Metropolitan Council failed to enforce several key contracts related to the construction of the $2.7 billion Southwest light-rail project, which has been fraught with delays and cost overruns.

In its fifth report of the controversial project, the Office of the Legislative Auditor recommended that the council improve its construction management processes.

In 2021, two DFL lawmakers, Sen. Scott Dibble and Rep. Frank Hornstein, both of Minneapolis, requested that the Legislative Auditor probe why Southwest is $1 billion over budget, and delayed more than a decade.

The Metropolitan Council, a regional planning body, is overseeing construction of the 14.5-mile line between downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie, through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka. The project, which is more than 70% complete, is expected to begin passenger service in 2027.

A hearing on the fifth report, which focuses on the project's many change orders, is scheduled for Wednesday morning. Projects of Southwest's size and complexity typically require hundreds of change orders.

Previous reports have explored a troubled relationship between the council and its main contractor, Lunda McCrossan Joint Venture. Another said the council wasn't transparent with the public and legislators about the project's delays and cost overruns.

Here are key points released in Wednesday's report:

The council failed to hold Lunda McCrossan accountable for requirements to estimate change order costs.

The Legislative Auditor reviewed six change orders and found the council settled their costs "while allowing potential schedule delays to remain unresolved."

For some change orders reviewed by the Legislative Auditor, the council paid the contractor "even though it could not fully validate the contractor had incurred the costs it claimed."

The report claims the council paid Lunda McCrossan "the price the contractor initially set for change orders about half of the time, including some instances when the council's independent cost estimates for the same change orders were significantly lower."

In five of the change orders reviewed by the Legislative Auditor, the council agreed to pay Lunda McCrossan what it requested "with little or no explanation" backing up the council's conclusion that the proposed costs were reasonable.

The Legislative Auditor found that in the cases it reviewed, there were issues related to the way the council tracked and documented costs.

Although the council plans to deduct money for "nonconforming work" from future payments to the contractor, it hasn't fully estimated the amount it plans to deduct and has not collected adequate documentation to do so, the Legislative Auditor said in its report.

The council's original $799 million contract with Lunda McCrossan "did not provide sufficient mechanisms for the council to enforce contract requirements."

The Legislative Auditor has made a number of recommendations to fix the issues unearthed in its probe, including reforming the way the council deploys change orders and tightening financial oversight of them.

In a June 23 response to the Legislative Auditor, Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle said the report's recommendations "do not align with [federal] guidance or construction law, are not appropriate for a project of this size and complexity, and in some instances could have contributed to additional delay."

Zelle further stated that the "root cause of the change order administration issues and inefficiencies on the project are … due to the extraordinary number of change orders on the project."

He said the council is "committed to continuous improvement," including reviewing and perhaps implementing recommendations from a review by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Zelle also wrote that the council has a "proven track record for delivering significant transitway projects which are significant investments that improve our transportation system and advance the region's vision for the future."

This is a developing story. Check back with startribune.com for updates.