An SUV driver struck and killed an 8-year-old girl after dark in Brooklyn Center and fled the scene, the State Patrol said Friday.
The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Thursday along southbound Hwy. 252 near 66th Street, the State Patrol said.
The patrol said it is looking for the driver and the vehicle, believed to be a white Nissan Rogue, model year 2017 to 2019.
Brooklyn Center police "assisted with lifesaving efforts, but they were unsuccessful," said Cmdr. Garett Flesland.
Flesland said the girl was alone at the time of the collision, and was not believed to be associated with any nearby vehicle. The circumstances behind her being in that area were not immediately clear.
