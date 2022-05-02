Nurses and employers gathered with state leaders Monday to celebrate the biggest accomplishment of the legislative session so far: a law that will distribute payments of roughly $750 to pandemic frontline workers and prevent major tax increases for businesses.

It was a moment the workers and business owners had wanted to see months ago — but one they and leaders cheered on, noting that they hope it will lead to more agreements that benefit Minnesota families in the final three weeks of the legislative session.

"That $750 to the median income of Minnesota, that equals a month's rent. That equals groceries ... That's money that can be put back into their savings accounts. So it is important," Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner said as she tried to hold back tears. "But we still have work to do."

Nurses, longterm care workers, educators, first responders, child care providers, grocery store staff and others who could not work from home when COVID-19 hit will be eligible for the payments, DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman said. Legislators estimated 667,000 people will qualify for the payments, totaling $500 million.

Monday's bill signing was ceremonial. DFL Gov. Tim Walz had already signed the deal into law on Friday, which was the culmination of a long-fought dispute between legislative leaders.

"This is a positive. I'm really grateful to the legislators who worked on this and all the folks who kept the faith. It does bode well," Walz said.

It will likely take 10 to 12 weeks before checks to frontline workers start going out, Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson said. A vendor will create a system over the next couple of weeks where workers can apply for the money, then there will be a application period, she said.

A lot of people don't know they are eligible, Walz said, and the state will be working to get the word out about the money.

Business owners Raji Eid and Tez Hailu were standing alongside the governor at Monday's event at the Capitol. The deal lawmakers reached last week includes $2.7 million to replenish the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund that was drained by the flood of applications for unemployment benefits as workers were laid off during the pandemic.

Many businesses saw their potential unemployment insurance tax rates go way up this year to refill the depleted trust fund. Walz and Senate Republicans had been pushing throughout the legislative session for a quick deal to channel some of the state's projected budget surplus of nearly $9.3 billion into the fund to prevent the tax rate hikes.

"This agreement took much longer than any of us had hoped for. But at the same time, I think the outcome was probably better than most expected," GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said.

Businesses had to submit their payroll tax payments for the first quarter of the year by April 30, state officials said. Employers who paid at the higher rates can get an automatic credit in their unemployment insurance account, which will go toward next quarter's payment, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said. That will land in accounts in roughly seven to 10 days, he said.

However, business owners who want the state to write them a check will have to wait longer, he said.

"If you need the cash now, it's going to take us — we don't know, a month, two months," Grove said.

Eid and Hailu's company, EIDS Cleaning & Consulting, has been running on a shoestring budget, Hailu said, and the two said a major tax increase would have had a significant blow.

"We would have been done. Honestly. Literally, it would have been impossible," Eid said.