State investigators say they have new sexual misconduct allegations against a Twin Cities plastic surgeon from a woman who says the doctor molested her over several months and once after he had her medicated.

The new inquiry, announced Tuesday night by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice, makes this at least the fifth woman who has complained to the agency about Dr. Christopher Kovanda, who continues to hold his license to practice in the state as the investigation proceeds.

Either through complaints or the state or in lawsuits, at least six women in all have leveled sexual misconduct accusations since 2008 against the 55-year-old Kovanda, who was first licensed in Minnesota in 1999 and operates a clinic at Lakeside Center on Excelsior Boulevard in Uptown.

Messages were left Wednesday with Kovanda's attorney seeking a response to the announcement of the growing allegations against him.

A call to Kovanda's office was answered by a clinic employee, who said the doctor was not available because "he is in with a patient now" and not available to comment.

The latest allegations cover a four-month time span until November 2019 and include the woman saying Kovanda during pre-operation examinations disrobed her without asking, touched his legs to hers, placed his hands on her hips for too long a time.

In her last visit before breast augmentation surgery, the woman alleged, she was given drugs before Kovanda came in the room. He then pressed his groin against hers while both were clothed.

"Despite already being administered medications and an IV pursuant to [Kovanda's] orders, [the patient] pushed [him] away," the board's said in Tuesday's redacted release.

The woman called Kovanda in January 2020 after her surgery, the release read, and he apologized, and offered the woman a refund because of how he touched the woman, indicating that "he did not want to be reported to the board."

He also said to the woman, the release continued, "I don't think there is any explanation" for his conduct.

Jeff Montpetit, the attorney for a woman who reached a confidential settlement with Kovanda in a civil case, said Wednesday that "the fact that the board has yet to issue a decision in these very serious allegations is appalling.

"There is no way this gentleman should havea license to practice at this point. It just amazes me the board doesn't have the ability to temporarily suspend the license until the investigation is over."

Another attorney who has responded one of women in a civil matter, Michael Hall III, added, "When you think about it, he is a danger to any woman who unknowingly goes into his clinic. These are people in our community. I find it really troubling and scary."

Ruth Martinez, who signed the latest release detailing the newest allegations declined to answer questions Wednesday about the board's investigation including why the agency doesn't exercise its option to temporarily suspend Kovanda's license.

She did address that point with the Star Tribune this past summer, saying, "We have to perceive an imminent risk of serious harm. … It isn't something that is used lightly."

One complaint filed in January 2011 led to Kovanda's acknowledgment of having sex with the patient and prompted a reprimand that required him for three years to among other things have a female monitor present during all appointments with female patients and take a professional boundaries course.

While two other complaints alleging "inappropriate sexual conduct, including suggestive language and suggestive touching," were investigated by the board and drew no discipline, the facts in those cases were allowed to be considered true by the board as part of its decision to reprimand Kovanda based on the third woman's accusations.

The 55-year-old doctor previously practiced in the 50th & France retail district of Edina as Kovanda Plastic Surgery and before that as a partner at Midwest Plastic Surgery in the Southdale Medical Building, also in Edina.

The medical board's previous announcement of an investigation of Kovanda in July led to him losing his surgical privileges at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis and the 13 other locations run by Allina Health, said a spokeswoman for the health care provider. He had been practicing at Abbott since 2016.