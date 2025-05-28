State can't use medication evidence to counter insanity defense in fatal crash, Georgia court says

Georgia law outlines two tests for someone seeking to use an insanity defense at trial. Both have to do with the person's mental state ''at the time of'' the alleged crime. The first says a person shall not be found guilty of a crime if they ''did not have mental capacity to distinguish between right and wrong'' related to the act. The second says a person shall not be found guilty of a crime if the person acted because of ''a delusional compulsion'' that ''overmastered'' their will.