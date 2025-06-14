The top four hitters in Red Lake County’s lineup — Will Gieseke, Gunnar Halverson, Ben Gullingsrud and Kegan Schmitz — combined for nine hits, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored, leading the Rebels to their first ever state championship with a high-scoring 15-7 victory over New Ulm Cathedral in the Class 1A baseball state championship Saturday at Target Field.
Red Lake County came out swinging. Gullingsrud, the No. 3 hitter in the Rebels’ lineup, ripped a two-run triple that short hopped the right-field wall. Schmitz followed with a sacrifice fly to right, where Gieseke doubled to lead-off the game. The Rebels added two more runs on an error and wild pitch, putting five runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning.
New Ulm Cathedral scored a run in the bottom half of the frame when senior Elliott Schabert delivered a two-out, run-scoring single.
The Rebels didn’t let up, scoring four more times in the second inning. Schmitz ripped a bases-loaded clearing double to left-center field and scored on senior Owen Chervestad’s single.
Halverson and Schmitz doubled in runs an inning later. The top four hitters in the Rebels’ lineup were a combined 6-for-8, with nine runs scored and eight RBI through the third inning.
The Greyhound then took their turn putting up five runs. Schabert crushed a bases-loaded clearing double over the left fielder’s head and scored on sophomore Alex Portner’s single. Eli Anderson, also a sophomore, capped the frame after doubling home Portner. New Ulm Cathedral scored their final run on a groundout in the fifth.
The Rebels answered with two runs in the fourth. Senior Brock Knott and Halverson each delivered run-scoring singles. They added their final two runs in the seventh.
Schmitz capped his stellar day with his sixth RBI while Brock Seeger chipped in with a run-scoring single.