High Schools

Red Lake County defeats New Ulm Cathedral 15-7 to win Class 1A baseball championship

The Rebels secured their first ever state title with a high-scoring 15-7 victory over New Ulm Cathedral.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 14, 2025 at 5:35PM
Perham's Jake Lueders (6) slides into first base after being caught trying to steal in the Kasson-Mantorville vs. Perham Class AA boys baseball high school championship at Target Field on Monday, June 17, 2013. Kasson-Mantorville won the championship game 8-1.
Red Lake County won the Class 1A baseball state championship on Saturday, their first ever state title, with a high-scoring 15-7 victory over New Ulm Cathedral. (Dml - Star Tribune Special To The Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The top four hitters in Red Lake County’s lineup — Will Gieseke, Gunnar Halverson, Ben Gullingsrud and Kegan Schmitz — combined for nine hits, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored, leading the Rebels to their first ever state championship with a high-scoring 15-7 victory over New Ulm Cathedral in the Class 1A baseball state championship Saturday at Target Field.

Red Lake County came out swinging. Gullingsrud, the No. 3 hitter in the Rebels’ lineup, ripped a two-run triple that short hopped the right-field wall. Schmitz followed with a sacrifice fly to right, where Gieseke doubled to lead-off the game. The Rebels added two more runs on an error and wild pitch, putting five runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning.

New Ulm Cathedral scored a run in the bottom half of the frame when senior Elliott Schabert delivered a two-out, run-scoring single.

The Rebels didn’t let up, scoring four more times in the second inning. Schmitz ripped a bases-loaded clearing double to left-center field and scored on senior Owen Chervestad’s single.

Halverson and Schmitz doubled in runs an inning later. The top four hitters in the Rebels’ lineup were a combined 6-for-8, with nine runs scored and eight RBI through the third inning.

The Greyhound then took their turn putting up five runs. Schabert crushed a bases-loaded clearing double over the left fielder’s head and scored on sophomore Alex Portner’s single. Eli Anderson, also a sophomore, capped the frame after doubling home Portner. New Ulm Cathedral scored their final run on a groundout in the fifth.

The Rebels answered with two runs in the fourth. Senior Brock Knott and Halverson each delivered run-scoring singles. They added their final two runs in the seventh.

Schmitz capped his stellar day with his sixth RBI while Brock Seeger chipped in with a run-scoring single.

about the writer

about the writer

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Red Lake County defeats New Ulm Cathedral to win 1A baseball championship

Perham's Jake Lueders (6) slides into first base after being caught trying to steal in the Kasson-Mantorville vs. Perham Class AA boys baseball high school championship at Target Field on Monday, June 17, 2013. Kasson-Mantorville won the championship game 8-1.

Kegan Schmitz had six RBIs, leading the Rebels to the first state championship in program history.

High Schools

High school baseball: Live updates from state championships at Target Field

card image

Sports

Reusse: Jumping and running become a mission — and lead to a state championship for Becker

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image