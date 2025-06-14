Red Lake County came out swinging. Gullingsrud, the No. 3 hitter in the Rebels’ lineup, ripped a two-run triple that short hopped the right-field wall. Schmitz followed with a sacrifice fly to right, where Gieseke doubled to lead-off the game. The Rebels added two more runs on an error and wild pitch, putting five runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning.