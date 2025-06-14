Nation

Satellite photos reveal damage to Iranian missile bases after Israeli strikes

Satellite images analyzed Saturday by The Associated Press revealed some of the damage sustained by Iran's ballistic missile arsenal in an Israeli attack on the country.

Images from Planet Labs PBC taken Friday showed damage at two missile bases, one in Kermanshah and one in Tabriz, both in western Iran.

At Kermanshah, where the base is up against a mountainside, burns could be seen across a wide area after the attack. In Tabriz, images showed damage at multiple sites on the base.

Iran has not acknowledged the damage, though it reported on Israeli strikes in the area.

