At Korean immersion charter school, Karen students find a ‘second home’

Eight graduates. Six musical performances. Three languages.
The 2025 graduating class at Sejong Academy was small. But enthusiasm from families filled the gym earlier this month. Students performed K-pop dances and sang lyrics to K-pop songs they had written themselves. The school’s Korean Music Ensemble offered performances in both seoljanggu, or drumming, and samul nori, an ensemble of traditional percussion instruments.
Much of the ceremony was translated into both Korean — the language the students had studied in school — and Karen, the language most of them speak at home. Yun Cho, the lower school principal, addressed the similar experiences of Korean and Karen immigrants in her graduation speech.
“I’ve been in your shoes where I was the interpreter and translator on many occasions where I didn’t feel quite comfortable, but was forced to or had to be present and speak up on behalf of my family,” she said. “And through it all, you and I kept trying, pushing through and didn’t give up. And that matters.”
Sejong Academy, a Korean immersion charter school in Maplewood that has become a haven for the Karen community, is an only-in-Minnesota story. The state has both the highest concentration of Korean adoptees and the largest Karen community in the U.S.
Sejong Academy’s founders originally imagined that the school would help Korean adoptees learn about the country where they were born. But from the beginning, the majority of students were Karen — a refugee community that fled Myanmar.
The school is now home to more Karen-speaking students than nearly any district or charter school in the state; only St. Paul Public Schools and the Albert Lea district have larger Karen populations.
At Sejong Academy, students learn Korean language and taekwondo. During the annual Korean New Year celebration, students demonstrate their mastery of Korean traditions, like janggu (drums) and sebae (bowing to elders), and hold a hanbok fashion walk. This year, for the first time, the school held a Karen New Year celebration, too.