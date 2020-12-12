The Gophers women's basketball program announced its start times for its remaining home games on Friday.

The next home game will be on Dec. 23 against Indiana and will start at 1 p.m. on BTN Plus — a streaming subscription service.

All other Big Ten games at Williams Arena this season will begin at 4 p.m. on BTN Plus. Tip-off times for other road games are still to be determined.

Minnesota plays next at No. 17 Northwestern — its first road game this season — at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

• Forward Tim Piechowski, in his third season with the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL, announced on Twittter he has committed to the University of St. Thomas. Piechowski, who played for Eden Prairie High School, has three goals and four assists in 12 games this season. In his NAHL career, he has 27 goals and 29 assists for 56 points in 108 games.

• Bethany Hasz was named the MVP of the Gophers women's cross-country team. It held a series of time trials after the Big Ten postponed fall sports and the redshirt senior from Alexandria, Minn., won every one with an unofficial school 6K record of 19 minutes, 33 seconds.

• Dan Mathews was named the Sioux Falls volleyball coach. He coached the Cardinal Stritch women's and men's volleyball teams in Milwaukee, Wis., the past four plus seasons.

• One hundred and thirty fall athletes at the University of Minnesota made academic All-Big Ten teams.