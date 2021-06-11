The Star Tribune was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting on Friday for its coverage of the killing of George Floyd and its aftermath. It is one of journalism's most prestigious honors.

Floyd died on Memorial Day 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

The death was filmed by bystander Darnella Frazier and posted on social media, prompting widespread unrest in the Twin Cities and a global reckoning on race. Frazier received a Pulitzer special citation on Friday.

Frazier's award was intended to highlight "the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice," while the board called the Star Tribune's prize-winning coverage "urgent, authoritative and nuanced."

Video of the killing sparked a wave of protests, first in the Twin Cities and then nationwide.

Star Tribune journalists covered the rage in Minneapolis, where protesters burned buildings including a police station.

A Hennepin County jury in April returned two murder convictions against Chauvin, who is white.

Minnesotans also won Pulitizers on Friday in the arts competition. Louise Erdrich won for her novel "Night Watchman," and Graywolf Press also published the poetry winner, "Postcolonial Love Poem."

In news awards, the Associated Press and The New York Times each won two Pulitzers.

The feature photography prize went to AP's chief photographer in Spain, Emilio Morenatti, who captured haunting images of an older couple embracing through a plastic sheet, mortuary workers in hazmat gear removing bodies and of people enduring the crisis in isolation.

The breaking news prize for protest coverage was shared by 10 AP photographers. One widely reproduced photograph by Julio Cortez on the night of May 28 in riot-torn Minneapolis shows a lone, silhouetted protester running with an upside-down American flag past a burning liquor store.

The New York Times won its public service prize for pandemic coverage the judges said was "courageous, prescient and sweeping coverage" and "filled the data vacuum" for the general public. Wesley Morris of the Times won for criticism touching on the intersection of race and culture.

The Boston Globe received the investigative reporting Pulitzer for a series demonstrating how poor government oversight imperils road safety. The series detailed how the United States lacks an effective national system to keep track of drivers who commit serious offenses in another state. It also reported how the increasingly deadly trucking industry operates with minimal federal government oversight.

The prize for explanatory reporting was shared by two recipients, including Reuters. Ed Yong of The Atlantic won for a series of deeply reported and accessible articles about the pandemic.