Minnesota writer Louise Erdrich won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction Friday for her novel "The Night Watchman," a glowing and multilayered novel based on the life of her grandfather, Aunishenaubay Patrick Gourneau.

It was the first Pulitzer for Erdrich, 67, who has won numerous awards over her long career, including the National Book Award, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize and, twice, the National Book Critics Circle award. She was a Pulitzer finalist in 2009 for "The Plague of Doves."

"The Night Watchman" tells the little-known story of the United States government's efforts in the 1950s to "emancipate" the Turtle Mountain Band and other tribes from their Indianness. The government planned to terminate their protected status, which was guaranteed in treaties, end their government health care and education, abolish tribes, relocate them from reservations to cities, stop any kind of aid or payments for taking their land.

Two dozen of the 113 tribes this happened to became extinct, Erdrich said in a 2020 interview with the Star Tribune.

The Pulitzer committee, in its citation, called her book "a majestic, polyphonic novel about a community's efforts to halt the proposed displacement and elimination of several Native American tribes in the 1950s, rendered with dexterity and imagination."

A book published by Graywolf Press of Minneapolis also won a Pulitzer Prize. "Postcolonial Love Poem" by Natalie Diaz won the Pulitzer for poetry.

Laurie Hertzel is the Star Tribune's senior editor for books. @StribBooks