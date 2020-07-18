Star Tribune staff writers predict anywhere from 33 to 40 Twins victories in this 60-game season

Sid Hartman (40-20)

This is the best lineup in Twins history, especially after adding Josh Donaldson, and if Rich Hill is recovered from his surgery and Homer Bailey can do what he did in the last part of last year, they could make the front office look like geniuses. Plus they don’t have to play the Yankees, Astros or Red Sox.

La Velle E. Neal III (38-22)

The Twins were 40-20 through 60 games last season, and it appears their 2020 roster is better. They also benefit from playing only teams from the AL and NL Central divisions, considered weaker than the East and West divisions. Predicting a .667 winning percentage, however, is a little nutty.

Jim Souhan (36-24)

The Twins’ depth would have served them well during a 162-game marathon, and could prove useful in a 60-game sprint. They have plenty of pitching depth. They also have a lineup that should punish any team they face that lacks pitching depth. I see them winning the division.

Phil Miller (35-25)

The strangest season in Twins history deserves some unexpected heroes, too. Randy Dobnak and Devin Smeltzer make critical starts down the stretch, rookie Ryan Jeffers elbows his way into the loaded lineup several times a week, and Miguel Sano outslugs Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz through a torrid pennant race.

Chip Scoggins (35-25)

The Twins improved their lineup and their starting rotation after winning 101 games. The bullpen should be deeper, too. Expectations are justifiably high, even with the uncertainty surrounding a condensed season. This teams needs to show it’s ready to take the next step in the postseason.

Patrick Reusse (33-27)

Pitching dominates hitting in short season. Bomba rate reduced. Twins, White Sox tie for first in the AL Central, play for postseason spot in Chicago. Dallas Keuchel’s stout start and Edwin Encarnacion’s home run to center in seventh off Jake Odorizzi changeup give White Sox 1-0 win. Twins fans shout, “Yeah, wait until Game 61 next year!’’