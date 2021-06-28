The Star Tribune's Metro Players of the Year in badminton and boys' tennis were state champions in individual play but thrived on being part of a team.

For Song Yang of St. Paul Johnson, it meant being the captain of a team that captured the triple crown of Minnesota high school badminton — winning the singles, doubles and team state titles. For Bjorn Swenson of Mounds View, it meant winning the state 2A singles title for the second time but feeling anguish from falling short in team competition, where the Mustangs lost in the section finals.

In different ways, Yang and Swenson have made commitments to younger players at their schools You can read about what they are by tapping here: Song Yang | Bjorn Swenson