WINTER Players of the Year

(Click on the link to read the Star Tribune's feature on each player.)

Boys’ basketball: Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy

Girls’ basketball: Paige Bueckers, Hopkins

Gymnastics: Bella Frattalone, Mahtomedi

Boys’ hockey: Matthew Gleason, Cretin-Derham Hall

Girls’ hockey: Olivia Mobley, Breck

Boys’ Alpine skiing: Luke Conway, Minneapolis Washburn

Boys’ Nordic skiing: Henry Snider, Mounds Park Academy

Girls’ Alpine skiing: Sophia Palmquist, Eagan, eighth-grader

Girls’ Nordic skiing: Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park, sophomore

Boys’ swimming: Andrew Karpenko, Minnehaha Academy

Wrestling: Derrick Cardinal, Forest Lake, junior

(Senior unless noted)