WINTER Players of the Year
(Click on the link to read the Star Tribune's feature on each player.)
Boys’ basketball: Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy
Girls’ basketball: Paige Bueckers, Hopkins
Gymnastics: Bella Frattalone, Mahtomedi
Boys’ hockey: Matthew Gleason, Cretin-Derham Hall
Girls’ hockey: Olivia Mobley, Breck
Boys’ Alpine skiing: Luke Conway, Minneapolis Washburn
Boys’ Nordic skiing: Henry Snider, Mounds Park Academy
Girls’ Alpine skiing: Sophia Palmquist, Eagan, eighth-grader
Girls’ Nordic skiing: Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park, sophomore
Boys’ swimming: Andrew Karpenko, Minnehaha Academy
Wrestling: Derrick Cardinal, Forest Lake, junior
(Senior unless noted)
