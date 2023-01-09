New Prague’s Joey Novak is 22-1 in the 195-pound weight class this season.

JOEY NOVAK

New Prague • wrestling

Novak is determined to go out on top, individually and with his team.

"My two goals at the start of the season were to win state as an individual and team," Novak said. "We are very capable of winning the team championship."

The Trojans are ranked No. 3 in Class 2A by The Guillotine. They have never won the team state championship.

Novak, who has signed with Wyoming, is one of four Trojans ranked No. 1 in their weight class. He is 22-1 at 195 pounds, including a 5-0 decision over the nation's top-ranked wrestler in the class, Max McEnelly of Waconia, at the Rumble on the Red in Fargo.

"That was a big one. I truly believed I was going to win going into that match," said Novak, who has a career record of 166-16. "I felt accomplished afterwards."

Novak was the state tournament runner-up at 182 pounds a year ago. He finished third at 152 as a sophomore.

"Joey is one of the best top position wrestlers I have ever seen in the higher weights," Trojans coach Dan Wagner said. "He has put in a ton of time in the weight room and in the wrestling room with a mission to win that elusive state title."

OLIVIA OLSON

Benilde-St. Margaret's • basketball

Olson has vaulted the Red Knights (7-2) to No. 1 in Minnesota Basketball News' Class 3A rankings. The junior guard scored a season-high 39 points in an 83-66 triumph over St. Paul Como Park. The state's top recruit in the class of 2024 and headed to Michigan, she is averaging 23.1 points per game this season.

JAKE FISHER

Cretin-Derham Hall • hockey

Fisher, committed to Northern Michigan for college, has scored at least two goals in six consecutive games while adding seven assists. The senior forward has 17 goals and 15 assists for the Raiders (9-4-1), ranked seventh in Class 2A in the Let's Play Hockey poll.

LANEY SCHWELLENBACH

East Ridge • gymnastics

Schwellenbach isn't wasting any time making a name for herself. The freshman posted a winning all-around score of 37.825 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet with Woodbury. "She is attentive, determined and competitive," Raptors coach Caroline Urgo said. "She wants to improve no matter the circumstance."

DANIEL FREITAG

Bloomington Jefferson • basketball

The state's best player in the Class of 2024 matched his career high with 41 points in a 75-66 triumph over Minneapolis South. Freitag, a junior guard, eclipsed 1,000 career points earlier this season. He is averaging 29 points and eight rebounds per game.

GRACE ZHAN

Hill-Murray • hockey

The junior goalie was peppered on back-to-back days against Class 2A, No. 11 Moorhead and Class 1A, No. 1 Warroad but helped the Pioneers gain a win and tie. She stopped 88 of 92 shots, a save percentage of .957, in the two games. She is 10-2-1 this season and is committed to Dartmouth for college.

JACE HAERTER

Edina • Nordic skiing

The sophomore continues his progression, posting a winning time of 13 minutes, 39.2 seconds over the 5K course at Hyland Park Reserve in a Lake Conference meet. "Jace has this ability to shift race strategies during a race," Hornets coach Mark Thone said. "I have witnessed him develop into a great skier and outstanding individual."

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.