Auditions for individual hockey honors are in full force on ice sheets statewide.

Getting down to a short list of deserving seniors for the prestigious Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek Senior Goalie of the Year awards in a state rich with talent is tough. But enough season has transpired to warrant informed opinions, so here goes nothing.

Later in February we'll learn the 10 Mr. Hockey Award and three Frank Brimsek Senior Goalie of the Year finalists.

The following lists are designed to stoke hockey fans' interest. What else are we going to do all January?

MR. HOCKEY FAVORITES

Tommy Cronin, St. Thomas Academy

Tallied 15 goals and 10 assists in 11 games, helping the Cadets start the season 7-0.

Jake Fisher, Cretin-Derham Hall

Produced eight multipoint games in his first 11 games.

Tyler Hennen, Kittson County Central

There's much more to hockey in extreme northern Minnesota than Roseau and Warroad. Hennen, tied for the state lead with 24 goals and first with 47 assists, is proof. This Bearcat could be a Mr. Hockey darkhorse.

Jayson Shaugabay, Warroad

Warroad great T.J. Oshie knows his program career points record of 241 is about to drop to second — and he's good with it. Shaugabay is sitting at 236 heading into this weekend. "It's important for the town of Warroad to have another good player for the young players to emulate and watch, to look up to and follow," Oshie told Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald. "Maybe they're not trying to follow in my footsteps anymore. Jayson is their hero."

Gavyn Thoreson, Andover

With 13 goals in 12 games, Thoreson has resumed his role as leader for the defending Class 2A state tournament champion Huskies. He scored 13 points in three Tradition in the Park holiday tournament games in St. Louis Park.

FRANK BRIMSEK FAVORITES

Will Ingemann, Wayzata

Kept the Trojans at or near the top of the coaches poll all season. Went 7-1-1 to start, allowed 1.61 goals per games and stopped 94% of shots faced.

Tyler Ouren, Two Rivers

The Warriors' resurgence starts with him. He started 7-0 as his team posted a 10-1 record. The other numbers are there as well. Just 1.08 goals allowed and a saves percentage of 95%.

Jack Roach, Maple Grove

Can count victories against Centennial, Cretin-Derham Hall, Edina and Wayzata. Second in the state with four shutouts. The Crimson sit first in the Northwest Suburban Conference.

Hampton Slukynsky, Warroad

Started the season 9-0 and allowed just 11 goals thanks to stopping a ridiculous 95% of shots.