Opinion editor's note: Editorial endorsements represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom. The board bases its endorsement decisions on candidate interviews and other reporting. Read all of our 2022 general election endorsements here.

A little over a year into his first term, Minnesota Democrat Tim Walz, 58, drew one of the tougher assignments among U.S. governors. A lethal pandemic with no known vaccine or treatment was marching across the globe. Months later, a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nine long minutes as a crowd watched helplessly.

In dealing with Floyd's death, which set off riots and protests that echoed around the world, and fighting a pandemic, Walz had a handicap few other governors faced: He was leading one of the very few states with divided government.

In response, Walz took actions he never even contemplated as a candidate: closing schools; setting curfews; shutting down vast swaths of what had been a booming economy, and instituting mask mandates — all through emergency executive orders, as did governors in almost every other state.

Although he should have responded more quickly in the early hours of the rioting after Floyd's death, throughout his term Walz proved a steady, calming force and continued to reach out to opponents even as he signaled he would not allow prolonged gridlock to delay needed action. That tested, focused leadership has earned Walz the Star Tribune Editorial Board's endorsement for a second term.

He's earned it not just for guiding the state through the most severe public health crisis it has ever faced but also for what he yet promises to do in a second term. Minnesota needs leadership that believes in the state's cities and rural areas and values robust job growth, clean energy and a clean environment. It requires a governor who believes in Minnesota's strong and storied public education tradition and who will not undermine the struggle to regain footing lost in the pandemic.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen.

Republican Scott Jensen, 67, the physician and former state senator challenging Walz, blames the governor for that decline despite similar results in other states. But the causes of the state's education setbacks are more complex, and Walz is best-suited to address them.

Inflation is a similar situation. It is beyond parochial to blame a state governor for inflation increases sweeping not only the nation but much of the world. One action by governors in 17 states — including Florida — has been offering surplus rebates to ease inflation's bite. When Walz proposed a similar rebate, he was rebuffed. Inflation aside, Minnesota's economy is strong, with an unemployment rate of just 2% and 12 straight months of job growth.

Yes, Walz took proactive, even harsh measures during the pandemic, but the payoff is evident. Minnesota did better than all bordering states in holding down its overall death rate. Credit goes to one of the country's most robust testing and vaccination programs. At 73.9%, Minnesota's vaccination rate led the region. Last week, former Gov. Jesse Ventura endorsed Walz, citing among other accomplishments his strong pandemic response.

Walz also has persisted with his climate agenda, and last year created a clean car initiative that should pay dividends far into the future through lower carbon emissions, better jobs and greater consumer choice to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles. His challenge to adopt a 100% renewable energy standard by 2040 is wise, and Minnesota would do well to rise to it.

Has all gone perfectly? By no means. Walz has acknowledged that the initial response to the Floyd riots was "an abject failure." Thankfully, by the time a verdict for Floyd's killer — former Officer Derek Chauvin — came in, the state had launched a joint law enforcement effort, Operation Safety Net, with vastly increased security.

And while hundreds of millions of dollars were administered without incident during the pandemic, the fraud unearthed in the Feeding Our Future scandal is a national disgrace. The Walz administration is not the first that failed to head off this kind of wrongdoing, but it should be the last. Making the necessary changes for careful stewardship of funds should be a priority in a second Walz administration.

Jensen has offered one proposal on that front that should get strong consideration no matter who is elected in November: appointing an independent, nonpartisan inspector general who would report directly to the governor.

Regrettably, most of the Republican challenger's other goals are less defined and often little more than talking points. That may be excusable in a first-time candidate for higher office, but what is less acceptable is how poorly thought out and even contradictory some of the proposals appear to be.

Eliminating the state income tax was touted as a critical element of Jensen's "Fight Inflation Together" plan, wiping out $15 billion a year in revenue with no clear replacement. Jensen at one point suggested sales taxes on groceries and clothing, but quickly backed off that. When pushed for details during an Editorial Board interview, Jensen said he had been brainstorming and raising questions to "start the conversation."

There has been a similar shift on abortion. As a primary candidate, Jensen was ardent in his desire to ban abortion. In April, he posted on his Facebook page, in response to a Walz assertion that Jensen's running mate supported the ban: "No kidding Sherlock. You're darn right we do. And we're going to get something done when we're governor. We're going to ban abortions. That's really not news." In May, Jensen told WCCO-AM that "any legislation that would come to my desk, I would sign it to reduce or eliminate abortions," with no exception for rape or incest.

Then came the high court reversal on abortion rights. By July came a Jensen clarification: He did support rape and incest exceptions. At a State Fair appearance in August, he said he would not use an anti-abortion litmus test in appointing judges. In his October interview with the Editorial Board, he declared that abortion was a constitutional right in Minnesota and that "as governor, I would enforce that protected access without question."

Demand could be reduced, he said, through over-the-counter birth control and "a "morning-after pill in every medicine cabinet … ." In an about-face from his WCCO remarks, Jensen said he was unlikely to sign a statutory ban by legislators because "I'm not going to sign something that's already settled law."

On crime, Walz has sought ways to enact needed police reforms while also carving out $300 million in his budget that could have helped fund local law enforcement statewide. The governor, who opposed the "defund-the-police" movement and related Minneapolis charter amendment, would have paired that spending with an overall budget deal that included worthwhile GOP priorities on police recruitment and retention. GOP Senate leaders, however, reneged on the signed deal, reportedly at Jensen's urging to "hold the line."

The Editorial Board admired Jensen's earlier, moderate state Senate record on issues that included his support of universal gun background checks. But after launching his gubernatorial bid, he flip-flopped on that too, as evidenced by his reversal on checks and his support for allowing those 18 and older to carry a handgun without a permit. Last week, Jensen was endorsed by twice-impeached former President Donald Trump.

Minnesota needs a steadier, more thoughtful leader at the helm, one who seeks a middle ground and is committed to reflecting the diversity of this state. Walz is that candidate.

Opinion editor's note: Also on the ballot are minor-party candidates Hugh McTavish, of the Independence Party; Steve Patterson, of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party; James McCaskel, of Legal Marijuana Now, and Gabrielle Prosser, of the Socialist Workers Party.

Editorial Board members are David Banks, Jill Burcum, Scott Gillespie, Denise Johnson, Patricia Lopez, John Rash and D.J. Tice. Star Tribune Opinion staff members Maggie Kelly and Elena Neuzil also contribute, and Star Tribune Publisher and CEO Michael J. Klingensmith serves as an adviser to the board.