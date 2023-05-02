A staff member at the state-run sex offender treatment facility in Moose Lake was attacked and seriously injured by a resident with a long history of violent outbursts, officials said.

The assault occurred early Monday afternoon, and the 29-year-old suspect was arrested and awaits possible felony charges, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The agency said the resident ambushed a 53-year-old staff member from behind without provocation and kept up the assault by beating and kicking his victim as others who work there came to their colleague's aid.

The staffer, who was making his scheduled rounds at the time, was taken by air ambulance to a hospital for treatment. His condition has yet to be disclosed. The agency did not release his identity.

Carlton County sheriff's deputies responded and arrested the resident. He's being held on suspicion of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree assault in a secure treatment facility, according to the jail roster. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Nancy Johnston, executive director of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program, said in a statement Monday, "We are deeply disturbed by such a brutal, senseless attack. I'm grateful to those who tried to intervene and protect our coworker. Our hearts are with him and his family, and we'll be there to support him as he recovers."

The resident has numerous convictions for violent outbursts at the Moose Lake facility, according to court records:

In June 2020, he was handcuffed while he kneed and bit a staff member.

In March 2019, he put a hairbrush in a sock and swung it at various objects, hit doors, damaged windows and yelled death threats at staff during a 20-minute tirade.

In June 2017, he punched into unconsciousness and kicked a security counselor.

In May 2016, he spit and attacked a security counselor, broke a table tennis table and threw a chair at a television.

The Department of Human Services said it has begun its own review of this latest incident.