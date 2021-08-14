The new chair of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans has been arrested in Florida on allegations she aided a prominent state Republican activist in recruiting and trafficking minors for sex, according to a news release and jail records.

On Saturday, the Minnesota College Republicans put out a news release saying Gisela Castro Medina was arrested along with Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, 30, for "obstruction of justice, sex trafficking, and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of underage victims."

The U.S. Attorney previously released an indictment and announced that Lazzaro was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, five counts of sex trafficking of minors, one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of obstruction of justice.

A second person was named on the indictment, but the name was redacted. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Medina.

According to an online log for the Okaloosa Sheriff's Department in Florida's panhandle, Medina was arrested Thursday in Fort Walton Beach on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. Her last known address is listed on Cretin Avenue in St. Paul, where St. Thomas is located.

The news release from the Minnesota College Republicans said Castro Medina had recently assumed the position of chapter chair and had not begun working "in an official capacity" on behalf of the organization.

In a phone call Saturday, state chapter chair Nia Moore said she had only spoken to Medina, who became chair in the spring, a few times and had never met her in person. She said the party's campus chapter had not been active because students, including herself, were away from campus and attending classes remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If I had any idea, she would not have been chair," Moore said.

The state GOP College organization's news release said, "Our prayers go out to the victims Anton Lazzaro and Gisela Medina — we believe you. We stand with you. May justice be served."

Meanwhile, Lazzaro is in the Sherburne County jail. His first hearing is set for Monday, but he has denied all the charges through his attorney Zachary Newland, who said, "It is always unfortunate when the federal government abuses its power."

Lazzaro had close ties to numerous high-ranking Minnesota Republicans, including state party Chair Jennifer Carnahan, who is married to U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Carnahan did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

From October 2019 until early January 2020, Carnahan and Lazzaro co-hosted the podcast "#TruthMatters."

In a statement Friday, Carnahan said that if the allegations against Lazzaro are true, "this is an abhorrent act that we condemn in the highest possible terms."

She said contributions Lazzaro made to the state party will be given to charity.

Thursday's indictment ordered Lazzaro to forfeit numerous items, including "real property" at the Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis, a 2010 Ferrari convertible and $371,240 seized at the hotel.

A separate court filing made last month revealed a far more extensive list of possessions seized from Lazzaro back on Dec. 15, including hundreds of gold bars of various weights and dozens more silver bars, also of various weights. Precious coins and currency from around the globe were also seized, the document read.