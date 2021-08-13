The drumbeat of condemnation from prominent Minnesota Republicans grew louder Friday, after one of their strategists and political donors was jailed on charges that he sex-trafficked minors last year.

The FBI arrested Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, 30, on Thursday on charges of conspiring with others to recruit and solicit the minors to engage in commercial sex acts. Lazzaro is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, five counts of sex trafficking of minors, one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of obstruction of justice.

He's in the Sherburne County jail awaiting a Monday hearing in federal court. Attorney Zachary Newland said his client denies the charges and added, "It is always unfortunate when the federal government abuses its power."

State GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement Friday that "if the allegations against Mr. Anton Lazzaro are true, this is an abhorrent act that we condemn in the highest possible terms." She added, "Sex trafficking is a heinous act that preys on victims of all ages, races, and backgrounds, and warrants severe punishment by our judicial system. A full investigation is necessary to ensure due process is provided to all parties involved."

She said that contributions Lazzaro has made to the state party will be given to charity.

From October 2019 until early January 2020, Carnahan and Lazzaro co-hosted the podcast #truthmatters.

Following suit Friday morning was state House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown. Daudt called the indictment against Lazzaro "deeply disturbing, and I hope he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." He also said he intended to donate to charity a political contribution he received from Lazzaro in 2018.

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, of Delano, also called the news "deeply disturbing" on Thursday and donated Lazzaro's campaign contribution.

"I have always sought to support victims of trafficking and will continue to work to put an end to this heinous practice," Emmer said in a statement. "Following the announcement of his indictment, we have divided and donated the money contributed to our campaign by Mr. Lazzaro to support the work of the Alexandra House and Anna Marie's Alliance."

Alexandra House in Blaine provides services to victims of domestic and sexual violence. Anna Marie's Alliance is a shelter in St. Cloud for domestic violence survivors.

On Thursday night, state Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Marys Point, called the allegations "disturbing and troubling" and said she was donating her contribution from Lazzaro to the Women's Foundation of Minnesota for their "Our Girls Are Not For Sale" program. Doug Wardlow, Republican candidate for attorney general, said Friday that he's turning over his contribution from Lazzaro to the same program.

Earlier Thursday, DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said it was "extremely disturbing that a man arrested for sexually trafficking six minors has such deep ties to so many Minnesota Republican officials, candidates, and organizations, particularly Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan and her husband, Congressman Jim Hagedorn."

Along with that statement, Martin released a list based on public disclosures of how Lazzaro's political contributions broke down as he called for all of the donations to be donated to anti-trafficking causes. Martin said the overall total GOP take from Lazzaro stood at more than $150,000.

Topping the list is the state GOP, with about $42,000, when combining its state and federal accounts. Emmer received $15,600 Housley $1,500, Wardlow $1,150 and Daudt $1,000, according to Martin's list.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482