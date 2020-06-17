The NCAA will wait another nine months to vote on a proposal to allow schools to reclassify directly from Division III to Division I, but it will allow St. Thomas to request a waiver to begin the process.

St. Thomas has been waiting for several months to learn whether it will be permitted to make the DIII to DI leap. It hoped for a vote from the NCAA’s Division I Council during its June meetings, which ended Wednesday. The NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon that its Strategic Vision and Planning Committee has forwarded a proposal for a direct DIII to DI transition, and the Division I Council introduced it into the 2020-21 legislative cycle.

The proposal will be reviewed by Division I members, who will give feedback before a vote no later than April 2021. In a news release, the NCAA said the Division I Council “would be receptive to a formal waiver request” from St. Thomas that would allow it to start the process of moving from DIII to DI.