A grieving St. Paul woman is pleading for anyone with information about the daylight killing of her husband over the weekend to share what they know in hopes of finding whoever shot Michael Brasel as he tried to stop someone stealing from a car outside his house.

Brasel, 44, a father of two boys, a husband and a youth hockey coach, was shot just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the quiet St. Anthony Park neighborhood where the family has lived since 2008.

Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said late Monday morning that the suspect who shot Brasel in the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue remains at large. Brasel died at HCMC about 30 minutes later from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Brasel's wife, Hilary, described the immediate aftermath of her husband's killing, saying "Ever the protector and good man he stood up for me with his last effort and breath."

"Never thought I would wake up to 3 gunshots all of which hit Michael in the chest. Never thought I would have to try to revive my husband with CPR while my boys are calling 911 and watched. Never thought we would have to ride in a squad car to help SPPD investigators find his killers," she wrote. "Never thought my children would need to be DNA swabbed to help eliminate DNA from my car to catch his killer. Never thought I would tell life source that yes Michael would help others with tissue and organs donation. Never thought that today was my last day to have him in my life. "

In a statement released Monday, Hilary Brasel said, "We plead with the public to come forward if you know any details, or have any idea of who could have robbed Michael of the life he loved. Michael deserves justice. Our family needs closure."

Hilary Brasel said she and her family's "world has been turned upside down by the senseless act that tragically took Michael's life in the front yard of our home. ... We are forever grateful to all of those who have rallied around us, from our beloved hockey and lacrosse families, to our amazing neighbors and friends in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul, to our steadfast immediate family and close friends who are helping hold us together.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who has offered to help us navigate new worlds we knew nothing about until this tragedy literally landed on our doorstep."

The neighborhood is close-knit, residents said, with people often living in their homes for decades. Neighbors nearest the Brasels were awakened Saturday morning by the sounds of gunshots — something no one could remember ever hearing so close to their homes. One longtime resident said the immediate neighborhood has never seen serious crime, nothing more than thefts from unlocked cars or stolen catalytic converters.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact police at 651-266-5650.

An online fundraiser has been started on behalf of Hilary Brasel and the family's two sons, ages 14 and 11. As of midday Monday, the campaign has raised more than $109,000.