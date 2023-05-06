A person is dead after a shooting in St. Paul's St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

The St. Paul Police Department said in a 11:45 a.m. tweet that the shooting happened Saturday morning on the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue. Department Sgt. Mike Ernster said more information about the incident would be released at a 1:30 p.m. press conference.

St. Anthony Park is a quiet residential neighborhood to the west of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The incident marks the 12th homicide of this year in St. Paul. There were 15 homicides at this time last year, according to a Star Tribune database.