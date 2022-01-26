For the second time in a week, somebody in St. Paul stole a car with a dog inside, prompting police to plead for residents and visitors not to leave their cars running unattended.

A woman working for Door Dash stopped at home on the 400 block of English Street to change clothes about 1:30 a.m. Monday and left her 2020 Kia Forte running with her dog Duke and purse inside. When she came back a few minutes later, her vehicle was gone.

Duke was reunited with his owner Tuesday, but the Kia has not been found, said Sgt. Natalie Davis with St. Paul police.

The theft of the Kia was one of 11 police have responded to since Sunday. In seven of the cases, owners had left keys inside and the vehicle running. That prompted police to post a warning on its Facebook page.

"We hate to sound like a broken record player, but please, don't leave your vehicle running unattended," the department said in a statement Tuesday. "Most importantly, don't leave your children, pets, cell phones, laptops, purses and any other valuables in your car, truck or SUV."

Last week somebody stole a blue 2006 Audi A6 sedan left running on the 1700 block of James Avenue. The owner had left it running and his 4-month-old bullmastiff named Kua inside as he stepped back into his house. He came back to find both the dog and car missing.

The owner, Matt Thoreen, offered a $5,000 reward in hopes of getting his dog back. As of Tuesday, the dog had not been found, Davis said.

But they have found the Audi and it will be processed for evidence, Davis said.

St. Paul police on Tuesday also posted photos of a woman who was caught by surveillance video driving the Audi before it was recovered.

Police said they don't know how the woman is involved in the theft, but "we want to talk to her, find the vehicle and locate Kua."

Anybody with information is asked to call police at 651-291-1111.