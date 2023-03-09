Snowplow drivers along with workers in St. Paul's parks, water and sewer employees could walk off the job in 10 days if they don't reach a contract settlement with the city.

Workers represented by the Tri-Council of IUOE Local 49, Teamsters 120 and Laborers 363 voted unanimously Wednesday night to authorize a strike, according to a posting on the union's website.

"If negotiations break down or a final contract offer is rejected, members could strike as early as March 20," the posting said.

The workers in Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and St. Paul Regional Water Services represented by the Tri-Council have been without a contract since the latest collective bargaining agreement expired Dec. 31, 2022.