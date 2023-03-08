Following the lead of Minneapolis, St. Paul will restrict parking to one side of most city streets as the unrelenting winter rolls on. The new parking rules will go into effect at 8 a.m. Friday, city officials said.

In January, Minneapolis limited parking the odd-numbered side of most non-snow emergency routes to ensure emergency vehicles and school buses could navigate perilously narrow streets. As snow has piled up and street width narrows, St. Paul is enacting new winter parking rules.

The city will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday to announce the measure and spell out where parking will and won't be allowed.

The parking ban will go into effect as the city, the metro area and much of central and southern Minnesota is under a Winter Storm Watch. The area could pick up between 3 and 5 inches of snow through late Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.

That will add to the 74.7 inches of snow that has fallen in the metro this season and has created mounds of snow that have spilled over curbs and onto streets.