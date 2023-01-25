Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minneapolis will institute one-sided street parking for most residential side streets starting Thursday night.

The restrictions — dreaded by some and welcomed by others — are needed to ensure emergency vehicles and school buses can pass through perilously narrow streets, officials said Wednesday.

Here are the rules for the "winter parking restrictions," which will start at 9 p.m. Thursday:

On streets that are not snow emergency routes, parking will be banned on the even-numbered side. Parking will still be allowed on the odd-numbered side.

Some other narrow streets might have additional temporary restrictions, which will be marked with signs.

Violators could be ticketed and towed to a city impound lot.

On snow emergency routes, parking is allowed on both sides (unless a snow emergency is declared).

If a snow emergency is declared, these special rules will be suspended and regular snow emergency restrictions will be in place.

What about disability parking?

Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for people with special mobility needs, such as those with disability parking zones in front of their homes. Call 311.

How long will this last?

This could last as long as April 1, although the city can cancel the new rules before then — and officials said they hope to if conditions improve.

Has this been done before?

Yes. The last time these restrictions were put in place was in February 2019. They were lifted in mid-March.

This is a developing story and will be updated.