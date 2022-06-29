The St. Paul Saints lost 11-2 to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night at CHS Field in the first game of their six-game series.
Clay Dungan had four RBI for Omaha on a solo homer, a sacrifice fly and a two-run double, and Nick Pratto and Michael Massey hit two-run homers.
The Saints, home again after six games in Buffalo, scored on Jose Godoy's RBI single in the third and Jake Cave's homer, his eighth of the season, in the fourth.
Dereck Rodriquez took the loss, giving up four runs on four hits in 4⅔ innings.
