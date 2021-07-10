DES MOINES – The St. Paul Saints suffered their most one-sided loss of the season Friday night, falling 15-2 to the Iowa Cubs.
Tyler Ladendorf went 4-for-5 for Iowa with a solo homer and five RBI. Tony Wolters was 2-for-6 with four RBI.
The Cubs scored five runs in the first inning and three runs in three other innings. They had 22 hits against four pitchers. Starter Chandler Shepherd gave up nine runs and 13 hits in four innings.
Sherman Johnson had a two-run single for the Saints in the ninth and first baseman Willians Astudillo had two hits and scored a run.
NEWS SERVICES
