The St. Paul Saints will not open their season on Friday. Team officials said this week's snowstorms rendered the field unplayable and will cancel the first contest of a three-game series with the Columbus Clippers.

"Make that Mother Nature 2, Saints Home Openers 0," team officials wrote in a release, noting this is the second consecutive year springtime snow has forced a change in schedule.

It also means the team will debut its controversially named ball pig one day later than planned.

The team still plans on hosting the Clippers at CHS Field on Saturday for what was supposed to be the second game in the series. Ticketholders for Friday's game will receive a credit redeemable for future games. Anyone who purchased tickets at the box office will have to exchange them in person.

The team also rescheduled its hoodie giveaway. It will now be held during a game on April 12.