The St. Paul Saints made their 16th and 17th signings ahead of the 2020 season on Monday, adding two pitchers with local ties.

Spencer Jones is a 25-year-old righthander who was impressive in seven appearances — five of them starts — for the Saints last season before joining the Mexican League. Jones was drafted in the 10th round by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016 out of Washington.

Brian Glowicki is a 25-year-old righthander who pitched for the Gophers. Glowicki was drafted in the 10th round by the Chicago Cubs in 2017 and split time last season between High-A Myrtle Beach and Class A South Bend.

Glowicki set the Gophers’ single-season record for saves during his senior season in 2017 with 16.

Training camp begins Thursday and the truncated American Association season starts on July 3.

The Saints will play out of the Sioux Falls hub for their home games until outdoor events are able to open to larger crowds in Minnesota.

More baseball

The Northwoods League added its fifth pod of teams for the 2020 baseball season.

The summer collegiate baseball league set up a Minnesota-Iowa pod with the Willmar Stingers, Mankato MoonDogs, Rochester Honkers, St. Cloud Rox and Waterloo Bucks. The season will go from July 1 to Aug. 20.

The other four pods are Michigan North and South, North Dakota and Illinois-Wisconsin. The North Dakota pod has already begun its season.

Wait leaving Gophers

Gophers men’s hockey forward Garrett Wait has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and intends to leave the program, a source with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

Wait, an Edina native who will be a junior for the 2020-21 season, played 40 games in his Gophers career, collecting a goal and two assists in 19 of 38 games as a freshman in 2018-19 and two goals and five assists in 21 of 37 games in 2019-20.

Two U players picked

Gophers women’s hockey players Olivia Knowles, Amy Potomak, and Anne Cherkowski were among 50 players selected to participate in the virtual BFL Canada National Women’s Development Team Summer Camp, Hockey Canada announced.