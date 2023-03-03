Heidi Tieszen said she understands when deep snow or icy conditions prevent the Eureka Recycling truck from turning down her Highland Park alley. But getting skipped — for the third week in a row — when the alley is plowed and the ice is gone?

It's become an annual rite of winter for many St. Paul residents - missed recycling pickups. In a city that leaves plowing alleys up to property owners and lets Eureka drivers skip alleys that are icy or buried under snow, some missed pickups can be expected. But what if, as Tieszen noted with photos she took the day after her alley was skipped, the alley appears to be passable?

"Our alley's been clear," said Tieszen, who is in charge of her block's alley plowing contract. "Where's the oversight from Eureka? And where is the oversight from the city when this happens?"

The headache coincides with the onset of higher recycling rates: The City Council last year approved a $129.41 per unit annual fee for recycling pickup, up from $60.24 for 1-3 unit properties and $38.16 per unit for properties with four or more units in 2022.

City officials did not respond to interview requests Friday. Lisa Hiebert, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Works, issued an emailed statement: "The City of St. Paul requires Eureka Recycling to make up missed collections. On Thursday evening, Eureka Recycling informed the city that they will be running some clean up routes on Saturday to pick up missed collections."

Heidi Tieszen said the recycling truck skipped her alley for the third week in a row. Yet, her alley this week has been mostly clear.

In addition to sending out extra crews, Eureka is taking other steps this coming week to empty bins, said Senior Vice President Katie Drews. Eureka plans to set up different collection locations — such as at the end of the alley or in front of homes — for residents with extremely difficult alleys, she said.

"We absolutely want to collect the recyclables, so they don't end up in a landfill," Drews said. "We're trying every effort that we can to come up with solutions."

Because safety is a priority and the city doesn't plow alleys, Drews said, drivers have long been told to avoid one that looks too snowy or icy. This winter has been especially vexing, she said.

According to the National Weather Service, more than 70 inches of snow has fallen on the Twin Cities as of March 1. That's about 30 inches more than normal, making this winter one of the snowiest on record.

With warmer weather in the forecast, Drews said she's confident Eureka will soon start catching up.

St. Paul residents sure hope so. From Como Park to Hamline Midway, Highland Park to W. 7th, the past few weeks have spurred some variation of this question on social media pages: "Did the recycling get picked up for everyone this week?"

Some posts were sympathetic.

"I only have to drive down this treacherous alley a couple of times a day. To have to do a route where I would have to drive down these alleys all day seems impossible," one Highland resident wrote on Facebook Thursday. "I don't know what the solution is, but it seems like too much to ask of the drivers right now."

Others, though, showed patience wearing thin.

"Week 3 of no pickup…the alleys are full up with overflowing bins," wrote a Como resident.

Wrote another: "My whole alley on the West Side was not picked up. Contacted them. Waiting to hear."

Victoria Mansfield and her husband moved to the same block as Tieszen about a year and a half ago. She said Eureka has missed pickups on their block four or five times since the new year began.

"I've just been surprised that it's been like pulling teeth to get them to come do it," Mansfield said. "I just hope that they come get it. I don't want to put things in the garbage if we don't have to."