St. Paul police are investigating the fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy that occurred Saturday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of Stinson Street on a report that a juvenile male had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The boy was brought to Regions Hospital, where he later died. Police said they have secured the scene and located possible witnesses they're interviewing.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the boy and determine his exact cause of death.
Police said this is the 22nd homicide this year in St. Paul.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
St. Paul
