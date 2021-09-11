St. Paul police were searching Saturday for suspects or witnesses in connection with the assault of a man who died late Friday of an apparent stab wound after he was found on an East Side street.

Police said the incident was the city's 23rd homicide of the year.

According to authorities, officers were called to the intersection of White Bear Avenue and E. 7th Street at about 9 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim lying in the street.

The man, said to be in his 20s, was taken to Regions Hospital where he died. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will do an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and positively identify the man.

As of Saturday morning, no motive has been determined and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 651-266-5650.