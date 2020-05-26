St. Paul police have identified a man shot to death in his West Side home Friday night.

Cary F. Schmidt, 60, died after suffering at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Police responding to a call in the 200 block of E. Belvidere Street on Saturday morning found Schmidt unconscious and not breathing with signs of trauma, said police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scanner audio said a nearby resident called 911 saying she thought her neighbor was shot the previous evening. “She did hear shots, but didn’t call it in,” dispatchers said.

“[Second 911] caller said they found their friend’s door open, a male laying on the floor bleeding from the chest,” dispatchers relayed to SPPD, according to emergency dispatch audio. “There are casings on the floor. He is not conscious, not breathing.”

Ramsey County property records show that Schmidt resides in the house, which is owned by 89-year-old Margaret Schmidt. The elder Schmidt lives down the street.

Schmidt’s death marks the city’s 13th homicide this year, and the fourth fatal shooting in May.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul police at (651) 266-5650.