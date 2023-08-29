A standoff that included a SWAT team and closed down a residential street in east of downtown St. Paul for several hours ended without an arrest Monday night, after officers determined the shooting suspect was not inside the home.

St. Paul Police responded just before 4 p.m. to reports of a suspect shooting at someone he knew in a vehicle on Winthrop Street South, department spokeswoman Molly McMillen said in an email. Before the gunshots, the victim driver suffered a "domestic-related injury," McMillen said.

Several agencies responded, and witnesses believed the suspect had fled into a nearby home, McMillen said. St. Paul's SWAT team positioned themselves outside the house at 2191 Glenridge Av. in the Highwood neighborhood. The response included drones, at least one K9 dog, and an armored truck parked in the house's driveway.

"A perimeter was established at that location, the scene was secured, and nobody was harmed," McMillen said.

One officer repeatedly called over an amplified speaker device, calling out the suspect's name, telling him to come out with his hands up and that he was under arrest. The command was later modified to say they had a search warrant.

At least six SWAT officers moved into the house, and one began loudly warning that he was going to send in a K9 dog, and that "he will bite you."

Glenridge Avenue, which has houses lining both sides of the street, was taped off during the police standoff. More than 30 residents were standing along sidewalks and nearby yards, some seated in lawn chairs as they watched the standoff unfold. Others were told to stay inside their homes and watched from the window.

Hushan Gaye, an 11-year-old who lives down the street, said he heard about eight gunshots earlier in the afternoon.

"Right as I was going back inside I heard three more shots. I was scared so I was going back inside the house and I told my dad," he said.

Josh Thomas, 18, said he gets tired of the frequent incidents and police presence in his area, noting it's starting to feel normal.

"Especially in this area, stuff likes this happens all the time," he said while looking at the standoff from the sidewalk.

Residents interviewed were unsure what had preceded the standoff, and several said they hadn't seen anyone enter the house.

The standoff ended a little after 7 p.m., as officers determined the suspect was not inside.

As the armored vehicles began leaving, officers could be seen searching the house with flashlights and collecting evidence.

The suspect was not arrested as of Tuesday afternoon, but police do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public, McMillen said. The investigation continues.